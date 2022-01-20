Hidalgo County CSA distributing space heaters

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency (CSA) will be distributing space heaters to residents of Hidalgo County.

The CSA will be distributing space heaters to residents of Hidalgo County that live in a “vulnerable household”.

The County considers a household vulnerable if it meets one of the following criteria.

A household with a member over the age of 60

A household with children ages 5 and under

A disabled household member

Anyone interested in receiving a space heater from the County must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, identification and proof of residency for every household member, the CSA said in a release.

Applications for assistance can be submitted here.

Anyone with questions can contact the CSA office at (956)383-6240