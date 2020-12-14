Hidalgo County: COVID-19 vaccine is on its way

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-Hidalgo County officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way and state health officials will determine the order of who receives it.

First COVID-19 vaccine authorized for use in US, expected to ship Sunday

According to a news release sent on Sunday, state health officials let County Judge Richard F. Cortez know the vaccine will be distributed at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical School and at Doctors Hospital Renaissance.

The first vaccinations will involve front line workers.

Hidalgo County to receive more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

“On this historic day in which vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Hidalgo County, I once again want to express my gratitude for the front-line medical workers who are getting the first round of vaccines,” Judge Cortez said. “I ask for patience as we take part in the largest vaccination effort in history and I send my prayers that our community will hopefully begin to see the end of this terrible disease.”

Judge Cortez says it is not known when the vaccines will arrive, but state officials said that million of doses will arrive in Texas on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday