Hidalgo County: COVID-19 vaccine is on its way

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-Hidalgo County officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is on its way and state health officials will determine the order of who receives it.

According to a news release sent on Sunday, state health officials let County Judge Richard F. Cortez know the vaccine will be distributed at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Medical School and at Doctors Hospital Renaissance.

The first vaccinations will involve front line workers.

“On this historic day in which vaccinations for COVID-19 begin in Hidalgo County, I once again want to express my gratitude for the front-line medical workers who are getting the first round of vaccines,” Judge Cortez said. “I ask for patience as we take part in the largest vaccination effort in history and I send my prayers that our community will hopefully begin to see the end of this terrible disease.”

Judge Cortez says it is not known when the vaccines will arrive, but state officials said that million of doses will arrive in Texas on Monday and Tuesday.