Hidalgo County COVID-19 testing centers to close until Wednesday

A physician assistant takes off her face shield after collecting a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — All state-run COVID-19 testing centers in Hidalgo County will be closed Sunday through Wednesday due to the winter storm, according to a press release sent Sunday.

State officials said the closed locations are in efforts to keep people off the roads as sub-freezing weather is expected in the county.

Cancellations include the previously planned PSJA ISD and Old Ballew High School.

Officials will decide when the facilities will reopen on Wednesday Feb 17.

No decision has been announced about the COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Hidalgo County is expected to decide on Monday.

