HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County’s drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 will re-open.

Officials announced the site will reopen on Thursday, Feb. 10, and be open daily until Feb. 21. The site will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The testing site is located at the Edinburg Municipal Park at 714 Raul Longoria Road.

All residents of the Rio Grande Valley are able to attend the site.

Pre-registration is now available for the testing site. Residents can pre-register here.

Results from these tests will be available within three to five days and will be sent through email, according to a release.