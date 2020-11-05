Hidalgo County COVID-19 cases slowly creeping back up

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – The county’s COVID-19 cases have been slowly creeping back up. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez says what people can do to avoid getting the virus.

Dr. Melendez says how Hidalgo County has hit record numbers in COVID-19 deaths.

“We have the highest mortally rate in the state at 5 percent.” Melendez goes on to say, “this virus requires one host going to another and then we’ve had over 2,000 people die in the Valley, this is a real problem for us.”

The steady creeping of COVID-19 cases are an increase of expectancy after recent events.

Dr. Melendez said, “we’ve had a lot of events that are bringing people in proximation. Schools are opening up, the sense of the restaurants are going up, parks are not open up yet but certain socialization is.”

He also says how people should be willing to make sacrifices this holiday season.

“You can limit your family gatherings to immediate family, avoid having people coming

in from different other parts of the country, other parts of the state,” said Melendez.

Melendez says when he thinks the dates for the COVID-19 cases will

He said, “I expect it will be a steady creep of probably till November 15, November 16, that’ll catch the impact of Halloween then we’ll see which way we go.”

Melendez talks about how pandemic is temporary but lives are not.

Melendez said, “the pandemic will eventually be over. The question is how many people will die between beginning and then end.”

More than half of the deaths of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County have been over 50-years-old, Melendez warning others there is no limit to how worse it can get and hopefully we receive a vaccine soon.