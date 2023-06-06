EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, officials announced.

County officials stated Tuesday the courthouse will be closed due to a faulty cooling tower that collapsed, preventing water from cooling the building.

The courthouse will be closed Wednesday, June 7 to focus on repairing the cooling tower.

All operations in the courthouse, including jury duty, will be temporarily halted.

County workers and officials will determine Wednesday when the courthouse may re-open for operations.