HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to direct recovery efforts to the area in wake of wildfires, Hidalgo County commissioners will vote on whether or not to declare a local state of disaster.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court will hold an emergency meeting to discuss the issue. This is the first emergency meeting by the court since a meeting for Hurricane Hanna in July 2020.

“Over the past several weeks, Hidalgo County has battled at least four wildfires that burned more than 800 acres,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “This emergency declaration will help facilitate future recovery efforts and help us enact local safety measures.”

In a regularly scheduled meeting held shortly after the emergency meeting, Hidalgo County officials will vote on whether or not to enact a burn ban in the county. Cameron and Starr counties already have burn bans in place.

An ongoing drought mixed with high winds later this week will raise fire risk levels. Multiple widespread fires have been reported throughout the Rio Grande Valley over the past few weeks.