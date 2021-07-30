Hidalgo County confirms four additional cases of the Delta variant

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County officials have confirmed four additional cases of the Delta variant.

The new cases come more than two weeks after the first case was confirmed.

“As I previously warned, the spread of the Delta variant was going to continue to occur in Hidalgo County,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a release. “This virus is significantly more infectious than the previous strain and unvaccinated individuals are at the highest risk.”

The new cases were confirmed in a 31-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man, and a 59-year-old man.

Officials also confirmed two of the cases were not vaccinated. The release states the other two are unknown. None of the patients are hospitalized.

“We strongly encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated and help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Cortez said.

Health & Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez also confirmed the new cases are not migrants.

Earlier this week, Starr County confirmed two cases of the Delta Variant.