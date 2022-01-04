Hidalgo County confirms five cases of omicron variant

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County health officials have confirmed five cases of the omicron variant.

According to a release, four of the five cases are adults, the other is a pediatric case. Three of the four adults had been fully vaccinated, the other partially vaccinated and the pediatric case was not.

“Given the contagious nature of this variant, we have long suspected that Omicron was present in Hidalgo County,” Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eddie Olivarez said in a release. “But these cases were the first official confirmation by the state.”

The county also stated they are continuing to investigate the cases, details of the patients have not been released.

“The community already knows that the best course of action is what health experts have been saying for nearly two years now – avoid crowds, practice good hygiene, wear facial coverings and isolate yourselves if you test positive for COVID,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez.

Adding in the release that there are no current plans of interrupting business or any type of closures.

On Monday, Cameron County also confirmed the first case of the omicron variant in their county on a fully vaccinated 29-year-old.