EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is asking Hidalgo County residents to take a brief survey to help assess current service. The data, according to the county, could help secure millions of dollars in federal funding to provide improved access.

“At the height of the pandemic, we made great strides in providing Internet access to as many underserved parts of Hidalgo County as we could,” Judge Cortez said. “This survey is an initial step in securing additional federal dollars to continue that effort.”

Survey data will be collected from residents on their current levels of Internet service. Residents are urged to take the survey using their home network to better assess Internet speeds.

The survey will also include a speed test to pinpoint the exact speeds of Internet service.

The county contracted with CobbFendley to complete a Broadband Access and Improvement Study to understand the full scope of the need for Internet improvements across the county.

The survey results will be included in the final report and used to understand where the county should focus its efforts on broadband improvement.

Link to survey.