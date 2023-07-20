EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County is concerned whether a newly completed drainage project will work.

The county tells has completed several drainage projects in recent months, including a seven-month drainage project in an Edinburg subdivision.

Floods in recent years in the Valley are still fresh on the minds of many, including floods in Edinburg.

Residents are concerned they’ll see these dangers again.

“Because it gets flooded and the kids cannot go outside and certain things outside are dangerous for kids,” Edinburg resident Maria Garza said.

The county took steps to expand drainage, including a neighborhood off the intersection of Monte Cristo and Hoehn in Edinburg.

“There have been some of the projects that have been conducted at this location. However, they seem to have had failed and therefore, were the constituents that were constantly calling our news media when they were experiencing flooding. We did take action,” Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

Others are very confident the project will work for them.

“Now all this is fixed, now everything is ok. Years ago, there was a problem because some areas were flooded. That’s why they moved it over there. But now, everything is ok,” Abraham Oreana, an Edinburg resident said.

While many here say they feel safe and secure in the event of a flood, the county doesn’t feel safe and secure in the event of a flood.

The county tells says some Edinburg residents are blocking the drainage system by adding dirt to these ditches to make driveways with their own piping.

In addition, it is not the correct size for water to flow through efficiently – likely leading to standing water.

“You have these alterations that are taking place already, it going to be set to fail. And that is not at fault of the construction areas and our residents just not respecting what has been engineered for their benefit,” Torres said.

The project for this neighborhood was paid for with $739,000 of funds from Biden Administration’s American Rescue Plan Act, which allows for storm water management.

Commissioners court is asking residents to call the county first to determine what kind of cement piping is needed to make the new driveways.

Once approved, residents can get the pipes installed and the county can place the caliche on top so the water can flow during a storm.

The county is also planning a north main drain expansion in Edinburg. The project will start Friday, next to Canterbury Elementary.