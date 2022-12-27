EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres will be sworn in to serve her second term in office on Jan. 2.

Incumbent Torres ran in the general election for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 on Nov. 8.

“It brings me great joy to continue my public service to the constituents of Precinct 4,” Torres said. “We will move forward to improve and expand much needed roads and invest in protecting our properties by bringing drainage projects and solutions.”

Precinct 4 is one of four precincts located in Hidalgo County, populating over 190,000 people.

“With the success of the new community programs we have experienced, we will expand community resources and services through our community resource centers,” Torres said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 2 at the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court located on 100 E. Cano St. in Edinburg. The ceremony is open to the public.