EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Clerk Arturo Guajardo Jr. was selected by the Texas Association of Counties to receive a scholarship and participate in Leadership 254.

The county’s news release said Guajardo will be a part of the 2023-2024 class, which will begin the first of four training modules in February 2023.

The 14-month-long leadership development program is designed specifically for county officials to help them meet the unique challenges of their duties.

“I am honored to have been selected by TAC to take part in this unique and enriching program,” said Guajardo. “I look forward to learning new skills and expanding my knowledge, which will make me an even more effective official for the residents of Hidalgo County.”

The program’s theme for next year is “Reflect, Grow and Transform” and the curriculum will challenge participants to grow as leaders through skills assessments, discussion, theory building, self-examination, and experiential learning, according to the news release.