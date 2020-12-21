Hidalgo county billboard campaign honors lives lost to COVID-19

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County has launched a billboard campaign to commemorate lives lost to COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez began the initiative right before Thanksgiving by asking the community to send in pictures of those they lost.

“This is one of the most powerful images that I’ve seen resulting from the pandemic,” said Cortez in a release. “This is a reminder to hold those we love even closer, especially as the holidays approach.”

The billboards are located at U.S. Expressway 83 East of Bridge Street in Weslaco, U.S. Expressway 281 North of Business 281 in Edinburg and Expressway 83 West of 29th Street in McAllen.

The release adds a slideshow will also be posted on the county’s website.

County officials say they encourage everyone to continue following health guidelines over the holidays.