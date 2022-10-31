EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New efforts got underway Monday to improve drainage in a portion of Edinburg.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 broke ground Monday morning on flooding improvements for the Hoehn Subdivision at the cross streets of Ebony and Ivory streets. The Hoehn Stormwater Management project is located at the intersection of Monte Cristo and Hoehn roads.

“Long-standing flooding issues within the Hoehn Subdivision will be addressed through this project,” Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres said.

The project consists of a pipe network with inlet improvements and roadside ditch grading with an ultimate outfall into the J-08 Drain system. Inlets will be placed throughout the project limits along with roadside ditch grading to manage stormwater during and after rain events, officials said.

Monday’s groundbreaking marked the latest drainage improvement project in Hidalgo County to be funded by the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program allocation.

The SLFRF program, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, provides state and local governments across the nation with federal relief funds to support an equitable, efficient and effective economic recovery from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

For more information about the County’s ARPA Program, visit hidalgocountyarpa.com or contact the Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Office at 956-383-3112.