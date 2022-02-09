EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flooding has been a major issue in the Rio Grande Valley for decades. Hidalgo County is working to improve its drainage system to reduce future flooding.

Wednesday, county officials broke ground on phase two of the $190 million drainage canal improvement project.

Over the next 18 months, Hidalgo County is widening its main water drainage channel from an average of 80 feet to over two hundred feet.

“Think of our system as a water highway,” explained Ellie Torres, the Hidalgo County precinct 4 commissioner. “Right now, this section is somewhat of a two-lane highway. And with this project, we’re going to take it to a four-lane highway.”

The project will expand over three miles of the drainage channel to the east of Interstate 69 in Edinburg in order to reduce residential flooding.

The project may not stop all flooding, but officials said it should stop it where it counts.

“We want to get the water away from the homes, away from the developed areas, and keep it in the channel,” said Raul Sesin, the general manager of Hidalgo County drainage district 1. “If we get some water in the streets, so be it. But not in the homes, we want to save property.”

The project is funded through grants from the federal government and a small county tax increase of around 3 cents for the current construction.

“What we have here is a good start and I think we’re moving in the right direction, but there’s still more that we need to do,” said Richard Cortez, the Hidalgo County judge.

County officials said they hope the success of the improved canal will allow them to expand more in the future.

“Judge [Cortez] alluded to potentially going up for future bonds of 190 million dollars,” said David Fuentes, the Hidalgo County precinct 1 commissioner. “We will have issued these 188 million bonds – current – potentially doing 190 million more in about three years, for a total of two pennies.”

Neither phase one of the expansion nor phase two will be completed before the start of hurricane season this year.