HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County authorities are reporting new cases of illegal gaming facilities.

Constable “J.R.” Gaitan says returning eight-liner operations are becoming a thorn in law enforcement’s side.

“We see them coming back and we’d just like to give a shout out to the people trying to run those eight-liners that they’re still illegal in the state of Texas,” Gaitan said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 14 people this week after a game room was raided in Weslaco.

Another raid in earlier this year in Edinburg resulted in the arrest of a man authorities say was intentionally and knowingly operating in illegal gambling.

Police say the activity was taking place in an office building with front businesses under the names of “The Lucky Clover” and “Sugar’s Novelty.”

Gaitan reiterated his very stern warning for those in the eight-liner business in Hidalgo County.

“We drive around, not only our precinct, but throughout the county of Hidalgo. And our county is not going to tolerate these eight-liners just popping anywhere here in town or in the outskirts of the county,” he noted.

Gaitan warns those who may want to go into a game room that they are illegal.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says they will investigate tips submitted in reference to illegal gambling.

Tips can be submitted to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-668-TIPS (8477).