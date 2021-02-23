Hidalgo County authorities: Child found dead with a gunshot wound, investigation underway

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — A girl was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in rural Mission, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra via Twitter.

LAST UPDATED: 2/23 8:13 p.m.

Deputies found a 6-year-old girl dead inside her residence. The victim suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

“My understanding she was just sitting here at home watching the TV, when this incident happened,” Sheriff Guerra said.

Sheriff’s Investigators have learned the victim’s parents were involved in a dispute with neighbors. Currently, one adult male is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call 956-383-8114

Hidalgo County deputies responded to the call at 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday on South Mile 6 on La Homa Road and then East on Valencia Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing.