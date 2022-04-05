HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man that filed over 40 lawsuits against Republican leaders believing they may be violating the Heartbeat Act has had some of his cases dismissed.

On Tuesday, hearings were held for two of the cases in a Hidalgo County District Court. However, nobody showed up to the hearings, according to public records, and a judge decided to dismiss the cases.

These two cases were filed by Alex Rodriguez, the self-proclaimed “president of the Bureau of the Citizen´s anti-abortion enforcement organization” against Texas representatives Brooks Landgraf (R-81) and Dade Phelan (R-21).

Rodriguez brought 43 lawsuits against Republican politicians in an effort to “ensure the purity of [the Republican] party [by] eliminating the so called “RINOS”(Republicans In Name Only) who practice flagrant

hypocrisy.” The politicians include Governor Greg Abbott, U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, and 40 members of the Texas House of Representatives.

In each lawsuit, Rodriguez contests the conditions of the Heartbeat Act allows anyone to “initiate a claim against an individual who has had, performed, intended to, aided, or abetted a person” in violating the abortion law. Rodriguez cites Texas Health and Safety Code Section 171.210 (1) as the basis for this, however, Section 171.208 (1) is the actual correct citation on this matter.

Rodriguez’s anti-abortion organization created a website for people to send in tips about any Republican politicians violating the Heartbeat Act as it notes “Donald J. Trump taught us that the best way to gather evidence is by asking for it online.”

Court documents state Rodriguez’s organization “obtained evidence from a confidential but highly credible source from Hugo Chaves´ now defunct government” that those sued had violated the Heartbeat Act. Hugo Chavez was the president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013.

All 43 lawsuits were filed in the 206th District Court in Hidalgo County on Sept. 9, 2021 by Rodriguez, a McAllen resident. The organization’s website was created on Sept. 4, 2021, according to Who.is, a website that tracks domain registration history. This means that the anti-abortion organization’s website would need to have received information about the Republican politicians in just a few days.

Of the 43 lawsuits, 32 have had no motions or hearings past the original petition filing, nine have had no hearings but are scheduled for a review in September 2022, and two have been dismissed. Rodriguez is seeking at least $10 thousand in each lawsuit. He is representing himself as his own attorney.

The Heartbeat Act went into effect in 2021 and prohibits abortions from taking place after the detection of embryonic or fetal cardiac activity, which roughly occurs about six weeks into a pregnancy. The law has received backlash from medical professionals and abortion advocates who call the term “heartbeat” inaccurate.