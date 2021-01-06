Hidalgo County announces second COVID-19 vaccine clinic

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will be having a second COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on January 7.

The clinic will be held in La Joya at the Lincoln building, 801 College Dr. beginning at 8 a.m.

Workers will be administering the Moderna vaccine on a first come first served basis.

“We are hopeful that the community responds to this second round of COVID-19 vaccines as well as they did for the first in Mercedes,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez in a release. “As more vaccines become available to us, the opportunity for residents to become vaccinated will be easily accessible.”

The release mentions there are a limited number of doses, and the clinic will run until they are out.

The county will be administering to healthcare workers, those 65 years or older and those 18 and older with certain medical conditions, said the release. They are also asking healthcare workers to bring proof they work in the healthcare industry.

For more information, you can head to the Hidalgo County website. You can also print and prefill the form here.