MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate a new multifamily housing complex in Hidalgo County.

The Texas General Land Office (GLO) joined Hidalgo County leaders Wednesday afternoon to replace rental housing that was damaged and destroyed by severe flooding with a new housing complex in McAllen.

“The General Land Office is here to make transformational change for Texas and help our communities grow, the way they want to grow,” GLO Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said.

GLO awarded $5 million to build Jackson Road Apartments, a 36-unit affordable rental community for low-to-moderate-income residents.

“These projects are so incredibly important so that our families who suffer economically have a safe, good place to live so that they can grow and enjoy the prosperity that comes from that,” Buckingham said.