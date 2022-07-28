SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department and Hidalgo County Precinct 2 will hold a Back-to-School Health Fair at the San Juan Community Resource Center on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The county said the health fair is free and open to all county residents.

“The health fair we hosted earlier this month in Alamo was a big success, we hope even more parents show up to take advantage of this free event,” said Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu.

Over 30 health-related booths will be on-site conducting health screenings and giving out information on health-based programs offered in the different precincts.

In addition, 400 backpacks and school supplies will be given out until supplies last.

Back-to-school vaccinations will also be available for $5 for children and $10 for adults, as well as free COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5 and up, said the news release.

For more information call 956-383-6221.