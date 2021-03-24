Hidalgo County announces first-dose vaccination clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will be having a first dose vaccination clinic in the city of Donna.

Registration for the clinic will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m., through the online portal that Hidalgo County launched on Tuesday.

The release mentions Texas directed county officials to convert some of their second dose clinics to first dose clinics, as they prepare to open vaccine availability to all eligible adults.

The clinic will be held at Donna High School, at 2301 Wood Avenue in Donna. Approximately 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available, said the release.

The release does not mention a day for the clinic.