Hidalgo County announces Christmas toy drive

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Office of Commissioner Everardo “Ever” Villarreal will collect donations of toys to distribute to children as part of a Christmas toy drive.

The public is being asked for donations of unwrapped toys to distribute to children 12-years-old and younger.

Donations will be collected through Monday, Dec. 6.

“We know some families are having a tough time and the need for Christmas assistance is even greater in our community this year,” said Villarreal in the release.

Those interesting in donating unwrapped toys can do so at the following drop-off zones:

Precinct 3 Office: 724 Breyfogle Rd. Mission

Precint 3 Field Operations: 8310 W. Mile 7, Mission

Santa Fe Bakery: 310 W. Veterans Blvd., Palmview

Goin’ Postal: 8205 N. Doffing Rd. Suite C, Mission

Junior’s Super Market: 215 W. Main Ave., Alton

Texas Roadhouse: 1224 E. Jackson Ave., McAllen

The distribution of toys is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10 and will be distributed throughout the Precinct 3 community.

For more information, contact Community Outreach Coordinator Laura Ibanez at laura.ibanez@co.hildalgo.tx.us or (956) 844 – 7630.