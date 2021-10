HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported five new COVID-19 related deaths. All five individuals were not vaccinated, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The individuals ranged in age from their 30s to 50s.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the county to 3,418.

An additional 117 new cases of COVID-19 were also reported, pushing the total in the county to 116,762 since the pandemic began.