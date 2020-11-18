Hidalgo congressional candidate protests towards an “unfair election”

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – “The people of Hidalgo are tired of voter fraud,” says Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 Monica De La Cruz.”

According to De La Cruz, mail ballots opened opportunities for fraud.

When asked about the evidence to back up fraud allegations, De La Cruz said, “well right now we have thirty days to contest the election and so we will use this time to investigate.”

In the meantime, Hidalgo residents like Simon are concerned and seeking answers.

“People are questioning the results here and a lot of our candidates feel that they weren’t given a fair shake here, said Simon.”

Hidalgo County’s election administrator Yvonne Ramon was reached for a statement but was not available.

However, Representative Vicente Gonzalez tweeted a thank you letter he sent to Ramon saying, “running a successful, clean and transparent 2020 election.”