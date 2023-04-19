MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The State of Texas is providing more doses of what has called an opioid antagonist.

On Monday, during a talk in McAllen, Governor Greg Abbott announcing the distribution of more doses of Narcan – what he calls a remedy to a fentanyl overdose.

“I also announced the distribution of about 20,000 doses of Narcan across the State of Texas,” Abbott said.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have received 862 of the doses that Abbott has distributed.

“We do have documented cases where our deputies have used Narcan. So, another tool in their toolbox is always greatly appreciated,” Sgt. Enrique Longoria of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department said. “This has just been a wonderful program that allows our officers, our deputies to greater serve the community of Hidalgo County.”

According to Joel Morales of Palmer Drug Abuse Program in McAllen, it is needed in the state and though the fentanyl issue is not a major problem in the Valley, there is a need for Narcan.

“We are getting a lot of medication, Adderall, anything that is ‘bars,’ you know, which is Xanax that are being laced. Cocaine that is being laced. Out of all of this, I’ve had one client come in and tested dirty for fentanyl using cocaine,” Morales said.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is actually approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pain relief and anesthetic use.

Both Morales and HCSO say Narcan works if it is administered in time. The product is currently being sold over the counter to addicts or those close to them.