HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous officers respond to.

Hidalgo County deputies shot and killed a man who was attacking his estranged wife in Donna.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra tells ValleyCentral he believes 53-year-old Enrique Martinez was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs Tuesday night when he tried to run down his wife numerous times.

“He was married to the victim of this domestic violence for over 30 years but, unfortunately, they have been separated for five,” Guerra said.

Guerra says deputies received multiple calls just after 11 p.m. to a location on the 200 block of Moonstone in Donna.

The victim told them her husband had a knife and a machete he threatened to kill her with the knife.

She would then run 200-yards to a neighbor’s house.

“When she got to that neighbor’s house, she started pounding on the door, asking for help. At that point, Martinez pinned her to the door with his truck. The neighbor was able to open the door and she fell inside of the house,” Guerra said.

The victim managed to escape again and this time hid in a nearby field. Deputies would then locate her and begin speaking to the her about what happened.

“The deputies were speaking to the victim and there was multiple witnesses there. They saw Martinez travelling at a high rate of speed toward them and Martinez drove onto the property to intentionally strike his wife and our deputies. At that point, our deputies discharged their weapons,” Guerra said.

Martinez was struck multiple times. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A deputy was hurt in the incident but treated and released. As part of the standard procedure, two deputies have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Guerra said Martinez had been living in the Edinburg city limits.

Hidalgo County Sheriffs ask that, if you have any information on this case, you contact them at (956) 383-8114.