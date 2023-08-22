HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The COVID pandemic caused a major toll on several aspects across the Valley, including thousands of people’s health.

Now over three years later, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is terminating the local state of disaster of COVID as a public health emergency.

In the latest August 2023 Hidalgo County commissioners meeting, officials met and discussed the Proclamation Termination a Local State of Disaster which has been in place for Hidalgo County since March of 2020.

Since that time health officials have seen over 276,000 cases reported along with a massive number of fatalities.

“We had a total of 4,171 fatalities that are related to COVID they’re not from COVID exclusively, I want to make that very, very clear,” chief administrator officer with the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez said.

Olivarez says the majority of those deaths were people of the age of 60 with other health complications.

Hidalgo County health authority leaders say we are now at an endemic which led Judge Richard Cortez to terminate the local state disaster.

“After discussing with Eddie Olivarez and Dr. Melendez on the status of COVID we went through pandemic to an endemic, so I believe it’s appropriate to pull that emergency order,” Judge Cortez said.

“It’s been a long hard fought there’s thousands of people to thank, thousands of nurses, healthcare professionals, law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics,” Olivarez said.

Olivarez says even though we are at the end of the pandemic, it’s still best to take care of yourself.

This includes washing your hands, cleaning your countertops, and if you feel sick see a doctor.

“When you have a fever, is when you’re the most infectious, and it’s important to think about your family members, your co-workers, and the community in general and be a responsible community member and try to limit your activity during that time,” Olivarez said.

Governor Greg Abbott’s Statewide Disaster Declaration for COVID-19 expired on June 15th of 2023.