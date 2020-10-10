Hidalgo, Cameron counties prohibiting trick-or-treating, other Halloween activities may take place

MCALLEN, Texas — Following Hidalgo County’s announcement to prohibit trick or treating, Cameron County has decided to go a similar route.

“Haunted houses, things of that nature, normal Halloween activities where you bring in a crowd and pass out candy, we are not going to authorize it,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said.

Judge Treviño says Halloween could be another COVID-19 “super spread.” However he adds he is working with local entities planning socially distanced activities to determine whether they can safely proceed.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says although door to door trick-or-treating is too dangerous of an activity, he will allow other events, depending on the circumstances.

If indoor, it will be limited to 75% capacity, per the Governor’s order.

“Outdoors there is no limit to how many people you can have outdoors,” he said. “It’s the space and precautions you take and how you can control who’s coming in and who’s coming out”

Judge Cortez met with local mayors this afternoon and says they are all devastated with the impact the virus has had on businesses and families, but agree that it’s necessary to find ways to carry on.

“We have to learn how to operate in this toxic environment,” Judge Cortez said.

With a plan for safety measures, the county and cities will permit certain Halloween gatherings.

“You need to have the permission of the mayor of the city you’re located in, the municipality,” Judge Cortez said. “Or myself if you’re out in the county”

Already, organizations are coming up with ways to safely celebrate.

In accordance with activities deemed low risk by Centers for Disease Control, the McAllen Boys and Girls Club is planning a drive through Halloween parade.

“They didn’t say Halloween is canceled,” Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar, McAllen Boys and Girls Club CEO said. “Instead, they’ve given us practical common sense approaches toward the holidays.”

The parade is set for October 30th outside the Roney center. Alcantar says the experience should feel just like trick or treating.

“We’re going to get some of those trashh pickers where you pick up trash from the floor and we’re going to be decorating those and make those really fun,” she said. “As the children drive by in their vehicles, we’re going to be handing them candy.”

Alcantar says she looks forward to seeing other creative solutions cities and groups find to celebrate.

Judge Cortez says he will be releasing more information on activities allowed in upcoming county order. Meanwhile, Starr County plans to announce any Halloween restrictions next week.