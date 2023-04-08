RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Hidalgo and Sharyland boys soccer teams punched their tickets to the UIL State Playoffs.

Hidalgo represented the last Valley team in Region IV-4A. The Pirates defeated Boerne in penalty kicks, 4-2.

It is the third time in school history Hidalgo will head to the state semifinals. Their last trip was 2009, when they captured the state title.

The Pirates will square off against San Elizario (24-2-1) Wednesday, April 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Sharyland was the last boys team in Region IV-5A. The Rattlers defeated Leander Rouse with a comeback 2-1 victory.

They now take on El Paso Bel Air (27-0-1) Thursday, April 13, at 5:00 p.m.

Rivera’s hopes of a state playoff berth came short in a 2-1 loss against Dripping Springs.

The only girls soccer team remaining, McAllen, was also eliminated in their regional final matchup against Comal Smithson Valley. The Bulldogs season came to an end after a 1-0 loss to the Rangers.