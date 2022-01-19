Hidalgo and Cameron counties open mass COVID-19 testing sites

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the Rio Grande Valley, county, city, state, and federal entities have organized mass testing sites to help prevent the further spread of the virus.

“We’re trying to stop the spread and the only way to stop the spread is to know if you’re infected so that you can actually quarantine,” said Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen.

According to Hushen, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Brownsville and Cameron County all worked together to set up a mass, free COVID-19 testing site for all Cameron County residents.

The City of Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider echoed the same for the mass testing site for Hidalgo County residents in Edinburg.

The Edinburg testing site held a soft opening on Tuesday and Brownsville held one on Wednesday.

Both testing sites offer PCR testing and will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Feb. 4 according to county officials.

Brownsville Deputy Fire Chief Cesar Pedraza said this testing site is funded and operated by FEMA although county and city personnel will oversee other tasks.

“The Brownsville Fire Department of Emergency Management is working in coordination with Cameron County’s Emergency Management as well as the state’s emergency management teams,” said Pedraza.

Snider is encouraging everyone to take advantage of these opportunities to get tested.

“The other thing is if you just don’t feel good—I got this runny nose I don’t know what it is, say you’re beginning to cough—that’s the beginning stages of it’s time to go get tested,” said Snider.

Hushen said though they are scheduled for 21 days if people do not register to be tested that time could decrease.

“We got it scheduled for 21 days but we can’t expect them to stay down here if no one is testing—so get tested,” said Hushen.

To register online for Hidalgo County testing visit this website: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/, scan the QR code included in this article or call 1-800-635-8111.

To register for Cameron County testing visit btxcares.com, scan the QR code included in this article, or call 956-394-0012.