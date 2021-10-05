HHS: COVID vaccine prevented 3,600 senior Texans from dying

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, Raelene Critchlow, 86, receives a visit from her great-grandchild Camille Carter, 6, at Creekside Senior Living in Bountiful, Utah. Window visits help seniors connect to families despite coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a new report that shows COVID vaccines helped prevent around 3,000 seniors from dying in Texas.

The report shows that COVID-19 vaccinations might have helped prevent “24,000 new COVID-19 infections and 3,600 deaths among seniors in Texas during the first five months of 2021.”

HHS’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) conducted the report, which studied January through May 2021 and counts seniors as anybody 65 years and older.

On a national level, vaccinations reduced approximately 265,000 COVID-19 infections, 107,000 hospitalizations, and 39,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries, according to HHS.

“This report reaffirms what we hear routinely from states: COVID-19 vaccines save lives, prevent hospitalizations, and reduce infection,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

By May 2021 47 percent of adults 18 to 64, and 80 percent of seniors were vaccinated. The study found an 11% decrease in weekly hospitalizations and deaths among Medicare beneficiaries for every 10% increase in county vaccination rates.

