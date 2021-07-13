‘He’s a real hero:’ 4 years later local officer reunites with child he saved

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — A Port Isabel police officer was reunited with a little boy, four years after saving his life.

Port Isabel PD shared the heartwarming story on their social media account.

Four years ago, on July 9, 2017, Sergeant Jerry Lopez from Port Isabel PD was on patrol when he was flagged by a mom and dad.

Lopez was told that their baby was unresponsive.

Jumping into action, Lopez performed CPR. The baby that was once unresponsive now stands healthy.

Port Isabel PD shared a photo of the two after Sergeant Lopez was surprised with a cake and a gift Tuesday.

Credit: Port Isabel PD

According to Port Isabel PD Sgt. Lopez was at the right place at the right time, naming Lopez a hero.

Nadya Betancourt Marin, the boy’s mom, expressed her gratitude for Sgt. Lopez and her plans to continue the relationship between her family and Lopez.

Thanks, Sgt. Lopez for saving my baby… my boy probably wouldn’t be here with our family. Giving him something in return is something my family and I want to keep doing every year just to remind him what he means to us, he’s a real hero Nadya Betancourt Marin