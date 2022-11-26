RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — From eating thanksgiving meals to saving on great deals, Black Friday is upon us.

Although businesses may have given great deals this holiday season, customers are also giving back to the local businesses who depend on days just like today.

The overwhelming amount of customers in stores were anticipated due to COVID-19 restrictions lifting, causing many of them to refrain from doing their holiday shopping in person.

Although Cyber Monday is is just around the corner, the local residents say the experience of shopping in person cannot be matched.

The Rio Grande Outlets expected the number of visitors to increase by five to ten percent this year.

Even with the amount of people expected, Director of marketing, Stephanie Canales is confident they’re prepared and safer than ever due to the added security and police presence.

Some shoppers are a little overwhelmed with the lines of people waiting to just enter the stores.

Some shoppers have hope of finding exactly what they’re looking for, while others are leaving empty handed due to the limited stock.