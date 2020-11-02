Here is how Santa will modify his visit to La Plaza Mall this year

Santa Claus waves during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. Macy’s said Santa Claus won’t be greeting kids at its flagship New York store this year due to the coronavirus, interrupting a holiday tradition started nearly 160 years ago. However, Macy’s said the jolly old man will still appear at the end of the televised Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Simon Property Group announced families can visit Santa this year as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at La Plaza Mall.

Santa won’t be quarantining at the North Pole to escape the coronavirus pandemic. But, that doesn’t mean he will not have restrictions.

Simon has implemented a number of new safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies.

All guests must wear face coverings for ages 2 years and up. All guest must practice physical distancing practices at the set, including maintaining social distance in queues and physical barriers where space doesn’t allow for 6 feet of separation.

Santa will also be wearing a face covering, as well as his helpers. Santa Claus will also be required to complete a temperature check, prior to starting their schedule shift.

Physical barriers have been added in select places where it is difficult to maintain strict physical distancing guidelines.

All guests are encouraged to use cashless payment options whenever possible during their visit and all guests are strongly encouraged to make advanced reservations and appointments to visit Santa Claus.

