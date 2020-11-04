Henry Cuellar wins re-election for Texas’s 28th Congressional District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Representative Henry Cuellar will retain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning the election for Texas’s 28th Congressional District.

The incumbent Cuellar defeated Republican challenger Sandra Whitten with 57 percent of votes to 40 percent of votes.

These numbers are not final, however, election officials are projecting Cuellar as the winner as of now with 64 percent of precincts reporting.

Cuellar has served in this position since 2005.

Texas’s 28th Congressional District covers portions of Hidalgo, Starr, Atascosa, Bexar, La Salle, McMullen, Starr, Webb, Wilson, and Zapata counties.