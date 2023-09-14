EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The STARS College Network on Wednesday hosted a workshop to help local students connect to colleges and universities across the state.

Sixteen universities participated in different workshops and discussed with students and parents about college preparedness.

This event covered financial aid, letters of recommendation, having a good school profile, and introducing the different schools that are part of the STARS College Network.

The network supports and recruits small-town students and reminds them no matter their background, their dream is never too small.

“That’s something that we’re also trying to do is just really create informed information not only about going to college but also about the types of amazing universities that want to admit these types of amazing students,” said Melissa Rodriguez, admissions counselor for the California Institute of Technology.

Officials say anyone who did not get a chance to make it out to Wednesday’s event can access the information online by signing up for webinars at STARS College Network.

Emiliano Peña contributed to this report.