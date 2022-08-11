MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With the new school year underway for many districts, today is a great day for you to help students in need.

CBS4 and NBC23 have teamed up with H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host our annual “Fill the Bus.”

We are accepting school supply donations at several H-E-B locations in the Valley. You can drop by the H-E-B plus! at 2409 E. Expressway 83 in Mission or the H-E-B plus at 2155 Paredes Line Road in Brownsville.

You can also donate by purchasing a pull tab at any of the H-E-Bs in the Rio Grande Valley. Those are small paper donation tabs located at the cash registers at the grocery stores. The pull tabs will be available until Aug. 18.

All your donations will help students and teachers in the upcoming school year.

The food bank’s School Tools program, which organized “Fill the Bus,” will benefit 62 schools across South Texas that have 90% of their students from low-income homes. The program benefits 9,500 students each month.