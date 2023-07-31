HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who is Hellgrimm? This Heavy Metal outfit is based in San Antonio and consists of drummer/vocalist Erica Missy and lead guitarist Jerry Conner who grew up in the Brownsville/South Padre Island area.

The band recently returned from Puerto Rico where they shot a music video for the song “Sin After Sin,” one of three songs coming out in an upcoming Netflix series, “Lowie Mortem: Chronicles of a Dead Detective.” They will also be featured in a club scene performing in the pilot episode.

Back in March, they began on a nine-date tour in the UK supporting the legendary New Wave of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) giants, Raven, on tour for the 40th-anniversary of the “All for One” album.

While in London, Hellgrim had their new single, “Til Death Do Us Party” mastered at Abbey Road studio by Sean Magee, who remastered such artists as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Rush, Iron Maiden, and many more.

Visit Hellgrimm for more information.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.