BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday.

Helen Ramirez was announced Brownsville’s newest city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez in Monday night’s meeting after an executive session.

According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorizes Mendez to execute a contract with the selected candidate.

The decision comes after former city manager Noel Bernal resigned in June 2022 to accept an appointment as county manager in Adams County, Colorado.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Ramirez served as interim city manager during the hiring process.

Ramirez has over 20 years of municipal planning experience which includes 10 years of private sector experience managing complexes, according to the Brownsville City website.

The new city manager holds a degree in city and regional planning from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo and is an American Institute of Certified Planner (AICP) professional.