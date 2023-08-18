Source: Hefty’s X, formerly known as Twitter, page

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After being discontinued for 10 years, the popular 2000’s animal face paper plates, ZooPals, are back.

Hefty announced the comeback across social media with the caption “Get ready to make eating fun again with the return of ZooPals! Today, the iconic animal-themed paper plates make their zoo-tasic return to dining tables.”

Social media users commented their excitement for the zoo-tastic comeback, with one saying “this is the greatest news of the century.”

ZooPals were widely popular for their colorful, cartoon animal face plates and its catchy theme song.

ZooPals are available now on ZooPals.com.