HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas grocery chain, HEB, is recalling one of their Creamy Creations ice cream flavors due to an undeclared allergen.

HEB is issuing a recall for the half-gallon HEB Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

The product contains wheat, which is a known allergen, but it is not declared on the label. People who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat run the risk of allergic reactions that could be life-threatening.

The product was sold at HEB stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas.

The product has been removed from store shelves and there have been no reported illnesses to date.

The product specifics are as follows:

UPC Number: 4122048399

Product: H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Size: Half Gallon

Best By Date: 06 Jan 23

Anyone who wants to return the items can take them to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund. Customers with any questions can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.