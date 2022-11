HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B will be serving holiday memories one plate at a time Wednesday at its annual Feast of Sharing event.

The 29th annual holiday dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Hts Drive.

The invitation is open to everyone to receive a free Thanksgiving dinner.