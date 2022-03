STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Starr County have prompted road closures as a brushfire causes heave smoke in the area.

Starr County Sheriff Fuentes said both east and west lanes on US 83 were closed due to the heavy smoke.

Fuentes also advised the fire is spreading east towards Hidalgo County.

Officials are working to combat the fire. Several departments are responding.

Drivers are urged caution if driving in the area.

This is developing stories, check back for updates.