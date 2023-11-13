HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The constant rain caused a number of accidents over the weekend.

One of the most serious happened Sunday night in Edinburg night when a white sedan rolled over at the intersection of Trenton and Jackson roads.

Police told ValleyCentral no one seriously injured or killed. Traffic was slow in the area.

Sunday afternoon, another accident happened on the expressway near Bass Boulevard in Harlingen. On Friday there were two other accidents in the same location. In one of the wrecks the vehicle slammed into a large pole holding up the highway lights.

In La Feria, another car was seen pointing in the wrong direction on one of the westbound off ramps. The sedan had damage to the sides.

Police are asking drivers to be careful and be aware of water puddling on the highway.

Valley Storm Team senior meteorologist Jim Danner says the rains should subside by Monday afternoon.