Showers and thunderstorms are starting to move into the valley and are expected to bring plenty of rain with them. The rain is welcomed to help improve drought conditions; however, too much rain will bring the chance for flooding across the area.

The National Hurricane Center has this system (Invest AL98) at a 20% chance of becoming at least a tropical depression over the coming days. This latest on our upper level low is that landfall is expected on Sunday.

Model data showing somewhere between Rockport and the south end of Baffin Bay east of Sarita. The exact location and track is crucial for how much rain we see here in the RGV.

Pockets of heavy rain will be developing this afternoon, diminishing tonight, and then increasing tomorrow, tomorrow night and into Monday. We cannot rule out the possibility for some areas of flash flooding tomorrow into Monday, and flood advisories later today.

Rainfall estimates of 1 to 3 inches with some areas of 5 to 7 inches is a pretty good bet. This is a developing weather situation and the Valley Storm Team will continue to monitor any developments.

Back in 2018 we had a similar set up, the difference was, that low pressure system went very slow over many days. That is not expected this time. Hopefully, we can keep the rainfall manageable yet make a dent in our drought conditions.