Radar as of 1:50pm on Sunday

1:45pm Update: A Flood Advisory has been issued for North Eastern Cameron County until 2:15pm. Heavy showers continue to bring in plenty of rain. The rain should continue for the entire RGV throughout the day.

***outdated*** 12:45pm Update: A Flood Advisory has been issued for Eastern Cameron County as a band of heavy showers move through the region. Between 1-2 inches of rain could fall in the affected areas which include Port of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Southmost, Los Fresnos,, and Bayview.

Original: Valley residents are waking up to light to moderate showers as Invest 98-L makes it move onshore just below Corpus Christi. The low area is bringing plenty of heavy showers across the ranchlands and while the RGV is being spared from the brunt of the storms, we could still see from 2-4 inches of rain throughout Sunday with up to 7 inches of rain possible in some of the bands of heavy showers that push through.

A majority of the showers should affect Starr County and Northern Hidalgo Counties the most, each city has a chance to see heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Texas in the “Slight” category for excessive rainfall for Sunday. Flood watches and warnings are possible for the day along with strong winds as pockets of heavy showers move through.

This rain could make a positive impact on the drought situation the Valley has been seeing worsen over the past few weeks. With severe conditions starting to move into Starr County, lake levels at Falcon are dangerously low. This could help bring conditions to a more acceptable level.