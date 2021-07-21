Flash flood warning issued for parts of Cameron County

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harlingen, San Benito and Primera until 4:30 p.m.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — After a thunderous Tuesday night, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is moving through the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Rain coverage is expected to increase as the afternoon progresses. Rainfall rates thus far have peaked around 4 to 6 inches per hour, with spots in Cameron County receiving 1 to 3 inches of rain as of 1:30 p.m.

The rain we saw Tuesday night and continuing on Wednesday and Thursday is caused by an upper-level low-pressure system sitting in southeast Texas.

The low will track westward over the next 24 hours as high pressure rapidly builds from the east on Thursday into the weekend.

This will bring a lot of drier conditions for the second half of the week.