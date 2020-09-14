Heavy rain, flood threat for the rest of the week

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Expect pockets of heavy rain to continue into Monday afternoon with a threat for localized flooding.

Some areas have already seen up to one half inch of rain, and total rain amounts could approach 2″ in a few spots. Most of the heavy rain should diminish by Monday night.

When it comes to coastal flooding, swells from Tropical Depression Sally in the northern Gulf combined with on/off rain chances the next few days may create some potential coastal flooding, particularly in high tide times in the next few days.

There’s an 80% chance of thunderstorms on Monday and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night.

Remember, if you encounter water of unknown depth, turn around, don’t drown! It only takes 6-12″ of standing water to stall and move a full-size vehicle.